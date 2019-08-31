WALTERS, George M., 72, of Amelia, formerly of St. Paul, Minn., peacefully transitioned into eternal rest on August 28, 2019. The U.S. Army veteran and retired Amtrak employee is survived by his loving wife of 41 years, Dr. Nancy B. Walters; the light of his life, his daughter, Victoria Walters; devoted family members and friends. The attentive care provided by all staff at VCU Hospital is greatly appreciated. Remains rest at Michael W. Hawkes Funeral Home, 15001 Patrick Henry Highway, Amelia. Services will be held on Sunday, September 1, 2019, at 3 p.m. at Liberty Baptist Church, 12901 Genito Road, Amelia. Interment in the Virginia Veterans Cemetery at Amelia.View online memorial