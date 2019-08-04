WALTERS, Mary Louise (Owen), 88, of Chester, passed away on Tuesday, July 30, 2019. She was preceded in death by her loving husband of 64 years, Clarence E. Walters; grandson, Doug Cornett; brothers, Lowell Owen, Ben Owen and Gerald Owen; sister, Ruth Netting; niece, Ruth Anne Vuong. She is survived by children, Carolyn Battle, Ben Walters (Kathy), Dan Walters (Pat), Donna Beverley (Rudy) and Joyce Cornett; 21 grandchildren, 38 great-grandchildren, one great-great-grandson, one sister, Lucille Keilman; numerous nieces and nephews. Louise was a member of Chester Christian Church. The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, August 6, 2019, at the Chester Chapel of J.T. Morriss & Son Funeral Home, 3050 W. Hundred Rd., Chester, Va. 23831. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, August 7, 2019, at the Chester Christian Church, 4330 Curtis St., Chester, Va. 23831. Interment will follow at 2 p.m. in Virginia Veterans Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Chester Christian Church in honor of Mrs. Walters. Condolences may be registered at www.jtmorriss.com.View online memorial