WALTON, HERMAN JR.

WALTON, Herman Leland Jr. "Lee," of Penrith Farm in Cartersville, passed away at the age of 72 on Sunday, March 1, 2020. He is survived by his wife of nearly 53 years, Zita Walton; daughter, Jenny Mullarkey and her husband, Justin; son, Michael Walton and his wife, Laura; four grandchildren, Jack and Campbell Bratton and Caroline and Anna Kate Walton; and brother, Allen Walton and his wife, Cindy. Lee graduated from Manchester High School in Richmond in 1965. He joined the United States Air Force in 1966, serving honorably until his discharge in 1970. Lee then put himself through the University of Richmond, graduating in 1973 with a degree in Business Administration - in less than three years while raising a family. Lee spent most of his professional career in residential real estate, serving home buyers and sellers throughout greater Richmond. This included running his own firm, Walton & Toney, with his partner, Jerry Toney, for more than a decade. Lee put his heart and soul into his family, along with Zita supporting Jenny, Michael and their grandkids in everything they pursued. He enjoyed tremendous friendships with people from all walks of life. His many interests included hunting, fishing, buying and restoring cars, hanging around with his dog, Gray Cloud and just "being" at Penrith, the same family farm where he spent so much great time with his own grandparents. Lee loved his country and took a great deal of pride in his military service. The family is grateful to all the staff at Hunter Holmes McGuire VA Medical Center for the care and support given to Lee. We also recognize and thank Dennis Rice and Shannon Vance for their friendship and steady help to Lee over the last several years. Funeral services will be held at Thomas Chapel United Methodist Church, 1313 Cartersville Road, Cartersville, Va. 23027, on Wednesday, March 4, with family visitation at 2 p.m., service at 3 p.m. and a reception afterwards. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to one of Lee's favorite charities, Families of the Wounded Fund (www.fotwf.org), which supports families of combat-wounded service members. Online condolences may be made at bennettbardenfh.com.View online memorial
