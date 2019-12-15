WALTON, James Lee Sr., age 92, of Saluda, was called to meet his maker with his wife, Emma Lee, by his side. He went to meet his sister and brother in heaven. He fought a battle of dementia and mesothelioma. He leaves his wife of 74 years and three sons, James (deceased), Bruce Walton of Varina, and Brian, Sadie, of Saluda; only sister, Rebecca Walton; and two brothers, Lloyd and Billy Walton. He was born to Emmett and Lula Walton of Glenns. He married and went to serve his country, then he moved to Richmond and worked for Kelston and Lee. When he retired he moved to Urbanna Creek where he built his home and fed all the animals prior to his death. He lost his sight but he lived in his home until he died. He was a kind and loving husband and father. He leaves behind many friends. There will be a memorial service at Forest Chapel United Methodist Church, December 21, 11 a.m. in Saluda.View online memorial