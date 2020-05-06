WALTON, Margaret Ann "Maggie," 80, of Richmond, Va., passed away on May 3, 2020. She was preceded in death by her husband, Walter K. "Buddy" Walton Jr.; and her parents, Roy H. Lewis and Juanita R. Williamson; and her stepfather, Rudolph P. "Rudy" Williamson. She is survived by her daughters, Teresa W. Mitchell (Mark) and family of Mechanicsville, Va. and Katherine W. Rothert (Allen) and family of Richmond, Va. She is also survived by her brothers and sisters, Mary K. Gratz of Richmond, Joseph L. Lewis of Ashland, Russell H. Lewis of Chesterfield, Donna L. Walls of Kettering, Ohio, Patricia L. Bell of McMinnville, Tenn. and Richard L. Lewis of McMinnville, Tenn. Maggie retired from the state of Virginia after over 20 years of service. She was a grandmother, great-grandmother and valued member of Hatcher Memorial Baptist Church. She was also an artist in needlecrafts and an expert quilter. Throughout her life, she's been a member of diverse clubs and organizations like the Optimist Club, Boot Scooters and the Red Hat Society. Her eventual interment will be with her husband in Forest Lawn Cemetery in Henrico County, Va. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Hatcher Memorial Baptist Church, 2300 Dumbarton Rd., Henrico, Va. 23228.

