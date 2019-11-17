WALTON, Martha Wade, born March 11, 1936 and fondly known as "Maw," passed away peacefully Saturday, October 19, 2019. She was preceded in death by her loving husband, Shirley "Squirrel" Walton Jr. She is survived by her children, Thomas Keiningham (Donna), Traci Hughes (Tommy) and Tonda Marshburn; her grandchildren, Trevor Walton, Kris Keiningham, Jessica, Heather, Kyndall, Donald and Dillon Marshburn; great-grandson, Liam Marshburn-Modzelewski. Maw never met a stranger, and was special to many people, including her many friends, neighbors and children that she cared for over the years. Maw had a love for crocheting and all things Christmas. Please join us to celebrate a life well-lived on Friday, November 22, 2019, at 2 p.m., Hunton Recreation Center, 11690 Old Washington Hwy., Glen Allen, Va. 23059.View online memorial