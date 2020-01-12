WALTRICH, Erentrudis "Trudy" (nee Mayer), was born in Salzburg, Austria, November 10, 1932, and departed this life on December 19, 2019. She is survived by her son, Steven; daughter-in-law, Margaret; and three wonderful grandsons, Joseph, Jacob and Anthony; and sisters, Wilhelmina and Paulina. Trudy Waltrich met the love of her life in Salzburg, husband, Henry, while he served in the U.S. Army following World War II. During their engagement, she immigrated to Canada when Henry was reassigned to the states. They were married in Montreal, Canada on June 4, 1958. Trudy became a naturalized American citizen on December 14, 1959. As the wife of an active duty Army officer, Trudy saw the world with postings in Japan and Taiwan as well as tours in New Jersey and various parts of Virginia. Son Steven was born in New Jersey in 1959. For the past 47 years, she lived in Chesterfield, Virginia and was most recently a resident of the Springdale community, where she enjoyed time with her many friends there. An avid reader, Trudy loved German novels which helped her stay fluent in her native tongue. She also enjoyed travel and had visited Thailand, Hong Kong, the Philippines, Alaska and many of the lower 48 states. A Mass of Resurrection will be held 1 p.m. Saturday, January 18, 2020, at St. Augustine Roman Catholic Church, 4400 Beulah Rd., North Chesterfield, Virginia 23237. A reception will follow at the parish. Interment will take place in Arlington National Cemetery in Ft. Meyer, Virginia at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Augustine Church.View online memorial
