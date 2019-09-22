WAMPLER, Shirley Anne, born and raised in Henry County, Virginia, joined her family in heaven September 15, 2019, at the age of 83. She had a generous spirit of hospitality and she spent her lifetime giving her time, talents and energy to serve others. She was predeceased by her husband, Dr. Galen Wampler. She and Galen did service work for the Blackfeet Nation in Montana, at a hospital in Castaner Puerto Rico and in Appalachia before settling in the Richmond area. Later, Shirley obtained her master's degree in nursing at the Medical College of Virginia, now Virginia Commonwealth University Medical Center (while raising her children). She spent many years providing compassionate health care to those in need and later taught community health nursing as an adjunct clinical professor at VCU. She was a dedicated member of West Richmond Church of the Brethren, where she served as Virlina District Conference Moderator, in various roles on the church board, as caregiving coordinator and choir director. She loved music and loved to sing with her family! She volunteered in many ways, Hanover Habitat for Humanity, Ashcake Volunteer Rescue Squad, Brethren Disaster Ministries and Freedom House. She was an early supporter of the Richmond Peace Education Center. She took in numerous refugees and students from, among other countries, Vietnam, Laos, Thailand, Ethiopia, India, Iran and Cuba and gave them food, shelter, transportation and opportunities for enrichment. Her contributions to help others are too numerous to list. After surviving a terrible automobile accident, she exercised regularly until her 82nd year, earning gold and silver medals, in several events, at the local and National Senior Olympic games. She loved to run and believed wholeheartedly in physical activity for preventive medicine. She was predeceased in death by her parents, Minnie and Calvert Fulcher; and two of her brothers, Troy and Taylor Fulcher. She is survived by her daughters, Gayle Adams, Jennifer Wampler, Margaret Lum; her son, Christopher Wampler; her two sisters, Frances Forrer and Cynthia Joyce; her two brothers, Lester Fulcher and Calvert Fulcher Jr.; seven grandchildren, Virginia, Flora, Emmet, Joanna, Konrad, Siobhan and Anna; and her beloved in-laws, Bill Forrer, Thelma Fulcher, Betty Fulcher, Nancy Fulcher, Bess Fulcher, Stephen Joyce, Greg Adams, Colleen Wampler, John Vassar and Donald Lum Jr. Services will be held 11 a.m. Saturday, September 28, at West Richmond Church of the Brethren, 7612 Wanymala Road, Henrico, Virginia 23229. In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to the West Richmond Church of the Brethren, Alzheimer's Association or the Brain Injury Association of Virginia.View online memorial
