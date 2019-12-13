WARD, Frances Carlton Mason, of Urbanna, passed away Tuesday, December 10, 2019. She was the widow of the late James H. Ward Sr.; and was predeceased by her son, Marvin Mason III. Frances leaves three daughters, Linda Mason, Carol Blue and Barbara Johnson; sons-in-law, Eric Johnson and Randy Blue; and daughter-in-law, Crystal Mason. She also leaves the loves of her life, grandsons, R.D. Johnson II (Maria) and Stephen W. Blue; granddaughter, Lena Leigh Mason; great-grandson, R. Dale Johnson III; and great-granddaughter, Lucie Claire Johnson. Frances is also survived by two sisters, Anne C. Royals and Carolyn C. Brown (Ed); and numerous nieces and nephews. The family expresses a very special thank you to Alma Sickal who brought so much laughter, joy and companionship to Frances. The family also extends their sincere appreciation to Dr. Ron Haggerty, Kacki Haggerty and staff. A memorial service will be held at Faulkner Funeral Homes, Bristow-Faulkner Chapel, Saluda, on Sunday, December 15, at 1 p.m. A private graveside service will be held at Turks Ferry Farm in Gloucester at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to Riverside Walter Reed Hospice Program, 7358 Main Street, Gloucester, Va. 23061.View online memorial