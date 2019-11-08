WARD, Geneva Mattie, known to so many as "Neva," departed her Earthly body on October 31, 2019. She was born on May 3, 1927, to the late Melvin Meade and Delia Meade. From that loving union, they had five children. Geneva accepted Christ at an early age. God blessed her 11 children with an angel, a wonderful and giving mother, friend and most of all, a huge heart. She was also blessed with kindness to everyone she know and knew her. We love you mom and miss you so much. She was surrounded by loved ones when she took her last breath at her bedside at home. Geneva was preceded in death by her husband, Mr. Horace Lee Ward; two sons, Larry and Melvin Ward; two sisters, Mrs. Dorothy Joyce, Mrs. Inze Wiggins; two brothers, Mr. Monroe Meade, Mr. Norman Meade; a loving grandson, Michael J. Ward; two sisters-in-law and two brothers-in-law. She is survived by two devoted daughters and caregivers, Ms. Valerie West and Mrs. Janie Wison (Jona); seven sons, including caregiver, Ricky Ward; and caregivers, Joyce Breeding, Eric, Claudette, Elvin, Calvin, Michael, Wanda, Donald, Sherita, Ronald and Sarah Ward; a host of grandchildren, great-grandchildren and a host of other relatives and friends. Funeral service will be held on Saturday, November 9, 2019, at 1:30 p.m. at Mimms Funeral Home, 1827 Hull St. Interment Maury Cemetery.View online memorial