WARD, Harold Leroy, 82, of Richmond, passed away Sunday, April 12, 2020. He was preceded in death by his wife, Esther Lillian Ward; and is survived by his children, Kirby Ward (Kenelma) and Rachel Wood; six grandchildren, Kirby Ward II, Jonathan Ward, Erica Smith, Hunter Smith, Makayla Wood and Briana Wood; four great-grandchildren; sister, Maggie Hopwood (Marvin); brothers, Allen (Sharron) and David (Carol) Ward; as well as numerous nieces and nephews. Harold was a U.S. Army veteran and was a retired purchaser with Henrico County. A private interment will be held with a Celebration of Life to be held at a later date. bennettfuneralhomes.com

