WARD, Johnny C., of Mechanicsville, Va., passed away Saturday, May 16, 2020. He was born on March 31, 1937, in Whiteville, N.C. to W.B. and Mary E. Ward. He is survived by his wife of 36 years and the love of his life, Margie Goodman-Ward. Johnny is survived by two brothers, Bobby Ward of Huntsville, Ala., Donny Ward of Fayetteville, N.C. Also surviving are his children, stepchildren, grandchildren, great-grandchildren and a host of devoted friends, including his McDonald's crew. Johnny retired from the United States Air Force and was also a general contractor by trade. He was a longtime member of the Church of the Redeemer and involved in the Knights of Columbus. Johnny was active in the community volunteering at Memorial Regional Hospital for the past 19 years, while also spending time volunteering at the Lamb's Basket Food Bank and East Hanover Rescue Squad. A Mass of Christian burial will be held at Church of the Redeemer in the next few weeks on a date to be determined. Due to COVID-19 concerns, the family will have a memorial service at a future date during the summer. Memorial contributions may be made to East Hanover Volunteer Rescue Squad.View online memorial
