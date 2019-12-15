WARD, MARY "MARY KAY"

WARD, Mary Kathleen "Mary Kay," 84, died December 1, 2019, from COPD, at home in Richmond, Va. Mary Kay graduated in 1954, from Andrews School, Willoughby, Ohio. She enlisted in the United States Navy and served as a Wave in the Hospital Corps in Quantico, Va. She attended Averett College, graduating in 1975. Mary Kay's children are Vicki L. (Larry) Rosenbloom, Chesterfield, Va., Dwight D. (Donna) Ward, Roanoke, Va., Darla E. Young, Richmond, Va. and Lisa M. Franklin, Mechanicsville, Va. She has four grandchildren, Chad Ward and Erik (Ashleigh) Ward of Roanoke, Va., Alyssa Rosenbloom, Chesterfield, Va. and Lacey Franklin, Mechanicsville, Va. Her great-grandchildren are Grant Ward and Everlyn Battle. Ms. Ward was a social worker with Virginia DMAS for 16 years. She helped Head Start Institute begin its first school lunch program in Keokuk, Iowa. She volunteered with Planned Parenthood and supported the NAACP and Women's Rights. She followed global warming, politics and world affairs. She enjoyed reading, doing genealogy, (and prior to illness) quilting, gardening, hiking and canoeing. She taught her children to recycle and to respect all religions and cultures. Mary Kay arranged for her body to be donated to the Virginia State Anatomical Program. The family plans a private celebration of life. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Compassion and Choices Virginia.View online memorial