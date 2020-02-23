WARD, Myrtle Shirley, 94, of Powhatan, Va., went home to God and her family on February 19, 2020. Affectionately known as both Nanny and Granny, she was preceded in death by husband, Burnie Lee Ward; parents, John Henry Shirley and Emma Lee Utley; son, Richard Elvin Ward; and daughter, Phyllis Dale Cline. She is survived by grandsons, Lance Cline, Richard Ward (Melanie), Michael Ward (Deborah), David Ward (Teresa), Zach Ward and Josh Ward; great-grandchildren, Jessica Ward Kenney (Michael) and Jackson and Jameson Ward, Tori Shakespeare, Mandy, Alex and Shelby Ward, Kaitlyn Cline, Hannah Ward and Logan and Noelle Ward; great-great-grandchildren, Mykah and Malachi Kenney. Her love, fortitude and stories will be greatly missed. A celebration of her life will be held at 12 p.m. Thursday, February 27, with the family receiving friends one hour prior at Bennett Funeral Home, 8014 Lee Davis Rd., Mechanicsville, Va., followed by interment in Forest Lawn Cemetery at 1 p.m.View online memorial
