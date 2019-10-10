WARD, Sybil Ellen, 85, of Mechanicsville, Virginia, went to be with the Lord on October 5, 2019. She was the daughter of the late Linda and Emmett Ellen. She was preceded in death by the father of her children, David A. Ward; her brother, William Ellen; and two grandchildren, Aliyah Belle Renfrow and Alexander Prentiss Ward. She is survived by her children, Karen Scapellato (Dan), Pamela Renfrow (Jim) and David A. Ward Jr. (Sharon). She is also survived by her sister, Jean Marshall; her brother, Emmett Ellen; and her grandchildren, Dylan and Emily Renfrow, Gina Scapellato and Abigail Ward. She was a devoted mother and grandmother who loved her family. She worked for many years doing clerical work at both City Hall in Richmond and at Ward & Stancil, Inc. She was an owner and manager of Stillmeadows Farm and beloved "barn mom" to many. She was a lover of gardening and animals. She will be greatly missed by all those whose lives she touched. A Celebration of Life service will be held on Saturday, October 12, at 11 a.m. at New Bethesda Baptist Church in Mechanicsville. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the New Bethesda Baptist Church, the American Heart Association or Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden.View online memorial