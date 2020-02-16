WARD, WALLACE JR.

WARD, Wallace E. Jr., departed this life February 11, 2020. He is survived by three brothers, Robert Ward, Stanley Ward Sr. and Gerald Ward Sr.; one sister, Diane Ward; and a host of other loving relatives and friends. Remains rest at Walter J. Manning Funeral Home, 700 N. 25th St. Funeral services will be held at 31st Street Baptist Church, 823 N. 31st St., on Wednesday, February 19, 2020, at 11 a.m. Interment Quantico National Cemetery.View online memorial
