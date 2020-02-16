WARD, WALLACE JR.

WARD, Wallace E. Jr., departed this life February 11, 2020. He is survived by three brothers, Robert Ward, Stanley Ward Sr. and Gerald Ward Sr.; one sister, Diane Ward; and a host of other loving relatives and friends. Remains rest at Walter J. Manning Funeral Home, 700 N. 25th St. Funeral services will be held at 31st Street Baptist Church, 823 N. 31st St., on Wednesday, February 19, 2020, at 11 a.m. Interment Quantico National Cemetery.

Service information

Feb 18
Viewing
Tuesday, February 18, 2020
12:00PM-8:00PM
Manning Funeral Home
700 North 25th Street
Richmond, VA 23223
Feb 19
Celebration of Life
Wednesday, February 19, 2020
11:00AM
Thirty-First Street Baptist Church
823 N. 31st Street
Richmond, VA 23223
Feb 19
Burial
Wednesday, February 19, 2020
12:00AM
Quantico National Cemetery
18424 Joplin Road (Route 619
Triangle, VA 22172
