WARE, Alice S., 85, of Glen Allen, passed away Sunday, May 3, 2020. She was preceded in death by her parents, Elwin H. and Bertha P. Slayden; husband, Everett Ware Jr.; son, Michael Ware; brothers, Lynwood E. and Carl E. Slayden; and son-in-law, Billy Jacobs. She is survived by four daughters, Brenda Doty (Allen), Sandra Jacobs, Julia Griffis (Kevin) and Catherine Talman (Paul); four grandsons, Jake and Ryan Jacobs and Everett and Austin Talman. Funeral services are private. The family would like to give special thanks to the staff of Sunrise Assisted Living and to Hospice Community Care for the loving care given. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Alzheimer's Association.View online memorial
To plant a tree in memory of ALICE WARE as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.