WARE, MARIAN

WARE, Marian Estelle, 83, of Richmond, formerly of Dunnsville, departed this life on September 3, 2019, in a Richmond hospital. She is survived by two daughters, Debra Y. Ware and Brenda Tate, both of Richmond; and two sons, Macon Ware III and Danny Ware, both of Upper Marlboro, Md. The viewing will be held on Saturday, September 7, from 3 to 7 p.m. at Washington Funeral Home, 1404 Tappahannock Blvd., Tappahannock. The funeral service will be held on Sunday, September 8, at 1 p.m. at Angel Visit Baptist Church, 29566 Tidewater Trail, Dunnsville. Rev. Dr. Carla Lightfoot, pastor. The interment will be in the church cemetery. Online condolences can be made to washingtonfh.com.

