WARING, Drucilla (Dru) Marshall, born January 5, 1931, died Thursday, October 10, 2019. She is survived by her husband of 67 years, Marshall Lewis Waring; two daughters, Jill Waring Rice and her husband, Rob, of Henrico and Lynn G-Scott and her husband, Randall, of Santa Fe, New Mexico; sister-in-law, Laura Marshall of Henrico; four grandchildren, Adam Waring Rice, Sarah Marshall Rice, Joshua G-Scott and Ariana G-Scott. She was preceded in death by her parents, Byron Walker Marshall Sr. and Janie Nichols Marshall; and her brother, Byron Walker Marshall Jr. She graduated from John Marshall High School in 1948 and received her college degree from Westhampton College of the University of Richmond in 1952. She taught in elementary schools in Highwood, Illinois and in Richmond Public Schools. For the past 11 years, she and her husband had resided at Cedarfield, a retirement community in Henrico County. She was a member of Mt. Vernon Baptist Church and a former member of Tuckahoe Presbyterian Church. Burial will be in Sunny Slope Cemetery in West Point, Va., at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in her honor to Samaritan Fund at Cedarfield.View online memorial
