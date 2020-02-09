WARK, James Perry, 60, of Richmond, passed away on February 7, 2020, at home after a brief illness. He was born in New York City, the eldest son of Violet Roth and Perry Wark. He graduated from Minnechaug Regional High School in Wilbraham, Mass. and The University of Hartford, Conn. At both schools, he made lifelong friends that meant a great deal to him. His early career took him to Augusta, Georgia, where he met the love of his life, Mary. For the last 31 years, RVA has been Jim's home. He worked in advertising at both Style Weekly and the Richmond Times-Dispatch and then as the publisher of Style Weekly. Jim's passion for progressive causes led him to leave that job to acquire his teaching degree at Mary Baldwin College and become an elementary grade teacher in the Richmond Public School System for five years. His commitment to helping others was evident by his later positions with the Partnership for Families and Virginia Voice, where he served as C.E.O. Jim also served on the Board of Directors of WRIR and also volunteered with various organizations including the Virginia Performing Arts Center Foundation and the Richmond Folk Festival. Music was an enormous part of Jim's life, and he was widely regarded as one of the best guitarists in the area. He played in numerous bands in Connecticut and Richmond including Billy and the Buttons, The Janet Martin Band, Li'l Ronnie and the Blue Beats, Billy Ray Hatley and the Show Dogs, Chrome Daddy Disco, Super Sugar Beats and the Taters, who he collaborated with to write and perform "The Rock & Roll Jubilee." Rivaling his love of music; it would be hard to find a bigger Boston sports fan; however, Jim's greatest joy in life was being "PopPop" to grandchildren, Caleb and Maddy. Throughout his life, Jim possessed an extraordinary ability to make friends. He leaves behind his beloved wife, Mary; his son, Tom Brantley of Southport, N.C.; and a daughter, Marella Rollston and husband, Mike Rollston, of New Kent, Va. He also leaves a sister, Jennifer of Brownwood, Texas; brother, Peter of Kill Devil Hills, N.C.; and niece, Sarah of Austin, Texas. He also leaves behind many cousins who were a special part of his life. Jim said the best sleep he ever had was in Wrightsville Beach, N.C., so his ashes will be scattered there at a private family gathering. A local celebration of his wonderful Richmond life will be held soon. Memorial donations in Jim's memory can be made to Virginia Voice, P.O. Box 15546, Richmond, Va. 23227.View online memorial
...THE FLOOD WARNING IS CANCELLED FOR THE FOLLOWING RIVERS IN VIRGINIA... NOTTOWAY RIVER AT RAWLINGS AFFECTING BRUNSWICK AND DINWIDDIE COUNTIES ...THE FLOOD WARNING CONTINUES FOR THE FOLLOWING RIVERS IN VIRGINIA...NORTH CAROLINA... JAMES RIVER AT RICHMOND LOCKS AFFECTING CITY OF RICHMOND AND HENRICO COUNTIES MEHERRIN RIVER AT LAWRENCEVILLE AFFECTING BRUNSWICK COUNTY NOTTOWAY RIVER NEAR STONY CREEK AFFECTING SUSSEX COUNTY CASHIE RIVER NEAR WINDSOR AFFECTING BERTIE COUNTY ...THE FLOOD WARNING CONTINUES FOR THE FOLLOWING RIVERS IN VIRGINIA.. JAMES RIVER AT RICHMOND WESTHAM AFFECTING CHESTERFIELD...CITY OF RICHMOND AND HENRICO COUNTIES FOR THE LOWER ROANOKE BASIN...INCLUDING WINDSOR...MODERATE FLOODING IS OCCURRING AND IS EXPECTED TO CONTINUE.FOR THE LOWER JAMES BASIN... INCLUDING RICHMOND LOCKS...RICHMOND WESTHAM...MINOR FLOODING IS OCCURRING AND IS EXPECTED TO CONTINUE.FOR THE CHOWAN BASIN... INCLUDING LAWRENCEVILLE...RAWLINGS...STONY CREEK...MINOR FLOODING IS OCCURRING AND IS EXPECTED TO CONTINUE. THE FLOOD WARNING CONTINUES FOR... THE JAMES RIVER AT RICHMOND WESTHAM * UNTIL LATE SUNDAY NIGHT...OR UNTIL THE WARNING IS CANCELLED. * AT 08:30 PM SATURDAY THE STAGE WAS 13.3 FEET. * MINOR FLOODING IS OCCURRING AND MINOR FLOODING IS FORECAST. * FLOOD STAGE IS 12.0 FEET. * FORECAST...THE RIVER WILL CONTINUE RISING TO NEAR 13.6 FEET BY TOMORROW MORNING. THE RIVER WILL FALL BELOW FLOOD STAGE TOMORROW LATE EVENING. * AT 13.0 FEET...APPROXIMATELY 20 ACRES OF LOWLAND FLOODED IN VICINITY OF GAGE. THIS RIVER LEVEL IS COMPARABLE TO A PREVIOUS CREST OF 13.6 FEET ON NOV 18 2006. &&
