WARMOUTH, Margaret M., 91, of Powhatan, Va., passed away July 11, 2019. The last of her generation, she was the youngest of 11 children born to Stanley and Sophie in Luzerne County, Pa. She was also preceded in death by her husband of 65 years, John Matthew Warmouth. Margaret will be lovingly remembered by her son, John Joseph; daughter, Kathleen Higgins (Joseph); grandsons, Matthew and Michael Warmouth; and great-granddaughter, Makaila. It was her wish that services be private.