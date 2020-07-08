WARNER, Francis H., 100, of Roanoke and Richmond, died on July 4, 2020, in Midlothian, Va. He was the son of Aaron H. and Dora Warner of East Berne, N.Y. He was in the Army Air Corps during WWII and worked his entire career at General Electric. He loved cars and was an amazing gardener and handyman. He was preceded in death by his wife, Marion; his twin brother, Frank; and his sister, Helen. He is survived by one sister, Lillian Bellinger; his son, Dr. Mark F. Warner; his daughter-in-law, Susan Warner; and his beloved grandson, Joshua Warner, of whom he was extremely proud. He is also survived by many nieces and nephews.View online memorial
