WARREN, Barbara Smith Haddon, born November 22, 1933 and longtime resident of Powhatan, passed peacefully into her Heavenly Home on Sunday, March 22, 2020, with her son and daughter by her side. She was preceded in death by her parents, Willie Losher and Edna Allen Smith; her first husband of 41 years, Donald S. Haddon; and brother, Billy Smith. She is survived by her husband, Charles Walton Warren; her children, D. Sherwood Haddon Jr. (Donna) and Linda Haddon Adcock (Donnie); and stepdaughter, Donna Warren McCabe. She is also survived by her grandchildren, Chrissy Lovelace, Don Haddon (Rachel), Davey Barlow (Shannon) and Michael Adcock (Andrea); and nine great-grandchildren, Ryleigh and Tyler Lovelace, Lilly, Lena and Nora Barlow, Asher, Ollie and Ryhana Haddon and Mac Adcock. Barbara loved her Lord Jesus Christ and her family, and she enjoyed baking, sewing and serving. Barbara drove a school bus for Huguenot Academy and Powhatan Public Schools and retired with over 30 years of faithful service. A private family burial will be held at Genito Presbyterian Cemetery in Powhatan, with a memorial service and celebration of her life at a later date. Online condolences may be made at bennettbardenfh.com.View online memorial
