WARREN, Caroline Goodman, 95, departed this life October 2, 2019. She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert C. Warren; and brothers, Charles Byerley Goodman and Coleman Guthrie Goodman. Left to cherish her memory is her daughter, Roberta Morrison, her husband, Randy; and grandsons, Nick and Derek Morrison. Born on February 29, 1924, Caroline outlived several friendships that spanned over 50 years. She retired from Chesterfield County schools, where she had served as an elementary librarian. She was a capable and talented woman who held offices in every organization in which she was a member, including the Cumberland Historical Society and the Richmond Storytellers League. A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, October 12, 2019, at Morrissett Funeral Home, 6500 Iron Bridge Road, North Chesterfield, Virginia. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to dementia research.