WARREN, DEACON LLOYD SR.

WARREN, Deacon Lloyd Edward Sr., of Midlothian, departed this life February 1, 2020. He was preceded in death by his parents, Lloyd T. and Josephine W. Warren; son, Lloyd E. Warren Jr.; and brother, William J. Warren Sr.; Surviving are his wife, Deacon Willie Mae Warren; son, Andre Warren Sr. (Florence); stepson, Cluverius Jenkins IV; 12 grandchildren; two sisters, Eleanor Myers and Gloria Evans (Frank); sister-in-law, Gloria Warren; a host of other relatives and friends. Remains rest at Scott's Funeral Home, 115 E. Brookland Park Blvd. Funeral services will be held 11 a.m. Friday, February 7, at Spring Creek Baptist Church, 5130 Woolridge Rd., Moseley, Va. Rev. Dr. Kenneth D. Cooper officiating. Interment Virginia Veterans Cemetery at Amelia. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the American Heart Association. Online guestbook at scottsfuneralhome.com.View online memorial
