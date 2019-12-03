WARREN, Harold L., 77, of Midlothian, Va., went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, November 27, 2019. Beloved husband of Carol Warren; father of Melissa Warren, Niki Shakoor and Matt Warren (Lauren); and grandfather of Madeline and Miles Dvorak and Reece, Carter, Presley and Harlow Warren. Friends may visit from 1 to 2 p.m., with a memorial service starting at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, December 3, at Morrissett Funeral & Cremation Service, 6500 Iron Bridge Rd., N. Chesterfield, Va. 23234.View online memorial