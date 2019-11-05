WARRINER, Jean P., 90, of Mechanicsville, passed away on Saturday, November 2, 2019. She was preceded in death by her parents, Louis and Margaret Phillips; and sister, Ruby Lee Hazelgrove. Jean is survived by her loving husband of 57 years, Marvin "Sonny" Warriner; children, Lewis W. Miles (Donita), Bryan K. Warriner (Mary); grandchildren, Jennifer (Sean), Jeff, Lizzie (Henry); and great-grandchildren, Will, Walker and Cece. The family will receive friends on Wednesday, November 6, from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. at Woody Funeral Home, 9271 Shady Grove Rd., Mechanicsville, Va. 23116. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, November 7, at Black Creek Baptist Church, 6289 McClellan Rd., Mechanicsville, Va. 23111, with interment to follow in the church cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Bon Secours Hospice at www.bsvaf.org/supporthospice.View online memorial