WARRINER, Joseph Bernard, 85, of Mechanicsville, Va., passed away March 23, 2020. He was preceded in death by his wife, Joan Elaine Gerring Warriner; his father, Wirt Vaughan Warriner of Farmville, Va.; and his mother, Martha Hoback of Roanoke, Va. He is survived by his son, Mark David Warriner of Richmond, Va.; daughter and son-in-law, Julie Anne and Andrew Hale Herrick, of Palmyra, Va. and their children, John Christian and Elizabeth Anne; his half-brother, Christopher Daniel Warriner and his wife, Angie, of Chesterfield, Va. and their children, Katlyn and Colby; his stepmother, June A. Warriner of Farmville, Va.; and his brother-in-law, Michael Gerring and his wife, Mary Jane, of Dewittville, N.Y. and their son, Benjamin Gerring. Joseph "Joe" was born August 26, 1934, in Farmville, Va. He graduated from Farmville High School and earned a B.A. from Hampden-Sydney College, Hampden-Sydney, Va. He served honorably for three and a half years in the United States Navy. He moved to Mechanicsville in 1961 and married Joan "JoAnne" in 1965. He worked for The Life Insurance Company of Virginia (Life of Virginia) for his entire career. He was a dedicated father and husband, enjoyed reading, working crossword puzzles and attending college football games. The family would especially like to thank Dawn Beninghove and Companion Extraordinaire for ably caring for Joe for several years, especially caregivers Jessica, Rosetta, Jackie, Travis, Bill and Ross. There will be a memorial reception for family and friends to be announced at a later date. Interment will be in Bemus Point Cemetery in Bemus Point, N.Y. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The American Heart Association, The American Parkinson Disease Association or The Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson's Research.View online memorial
