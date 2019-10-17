WARTHAN, DONALD SR.

WARTHAN, Donald M. Sr., 79, of Charles City, Va., joined the Heavenly Angel Band on October 10, 2019. Donald "Red Mule," retired as a pressman from Reynolds Metals. He was known for his overwhelming love of his family and music. A self-taught musician, he enjoyed singing and playing Bluegrass and Gospel music. Donald played in various bands but was best known for his role in establishing the Heritage Bluegrass Band. He also was voted Best Male Vocalist of the Year by the Virginia Folk Music Association. He was an avid hunter and gardener. Donald never met a stranger and loved to tell stories and jokes. He was preceded in death by his parents, Arthur W. and Rebecca Cheely Warthan; his brother, Carlton; and two beloved sons, Douglas T. Warthan and Kenneth P. Wilson Sr. Donald is survived by his loving wife of 33 years, Carol M.; children, Donald M. Warthan Jr. (Kathy), Deborah K. Skinner (Gary), Darlene W. Dix (Wayne), Virginia W. Dennehy (Mike), Beckwith M. Hastings (Ron), Douglas' wife, Sara, Sheryl W. Stuck (Fred); brother, Bernard Warthan; sister, Phyllis Heacock; 10 grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. Celebration of Life will be held October 19, 2019, at 11 a.m. at Memorial United Methodist Church located on 11000 Courthouse Road, Charles City, Va. Fellowship to follow. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the American Heart Association or to the International Bluegrass Music Association.View online memorial