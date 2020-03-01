WASH, PAULA

WASH, Paula Louise, 70, of Deltaville, Virginia, passed away peacefully at her home on February 13, 2020, surrounded by her family. Paula is survived by her husband of 47 years, Thomas; son, Paul and her daughter-in-law, Julie Ann; daughter, Rebecca and her son-in-law, Glenn; and two grandchildren, Anne-Kinsey and Ned. Paula was born in the Bronx, N.Y., daughter of Paul and Edith Torregiani. In 1971, Paula, along with Thomas, relocated to Richmond to continue her career at Bank of Virginia. She later retired to raise her two children. Paula returned to work in 1988 for Henrico County Public Schools, where she stayed until 2008. Paula loved Deltaville and she and Thomas purchased a vacation home, eventually retiring there. Each weekend consisted of a house full of children and grandchildren much to Paula's delight. She was a beloved wife, mother and grandmother and will be missed. A Mass to celebrate Paula will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, March 7, at the Catholic Church of the Visitation in Topping, Va. A reception will follow. In lieu of flowers, the family requests contributions be made in Paula's honor to American Cancer Society or American Diabetes Association.

