WASHBURN, Mary Jane "Midge," 81, of Powhatan, passed away following a life dedicated to helping others. She was preceded in death by her parents, Robert and Dorothy Hood; and one brother, Daniel Hood. She is survived by her brother, Robert H. Hood Jr. (Dottie) of Ponte Vedra, Fla.; and six nephews and nieces. Nothing was more important to her than family and also surviving are three sons, Rob (Shannon), Dave and Steve (Kim); and eight grandchildren who were the love of her life, Christopher, Katie, Stephanie, SarahAnn, Brittany, Austin, Michael and Brandon. Born in Pittsburgh, Pa., Midge earned her bachelor's degree from Mount Union College, a Master's of Education from the University of Pittsburgh and completed coursework at the University of Virginia towards a doctorate degree. She spent more than 50 years as an educator, beginning her career as an elementary school teacher before moving into administrative roles for Chesterfield County Schools, Powhatan County Schools and Richmond City Schools. Midge served as principal at Longan Elementary School from 1990 to 1997 and Sandston Elementary School from 1997 to 2005. Following retirement, she continued to work as a tutor for Richmond Public Schools and as a homebound teacher for Powhatan County Schools. Midge was a big sports fan, rarely missing a game that involved one of her grandchildren. She was also devoted to her church and was a longtime member at St. Mark's United Methodist Church. A celebration of Midge's life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to an education scholarship through Alpha Delta Kappa (1310 Pine Creek Bluff Dr., Powhatan, Va. 23139 put HS scholarship on memo line) or the VCU Massey Cancer Center (online: support.vcu.edu./give/Massey or P.O. Box 843042, Richmond, Va. 23284).View online memorial
