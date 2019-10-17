WASHINGTON, Bernadine, 71, born on September 25, 1948, in Baltimore, Md., to the late Charles E. and Gladys J. Pritchard, departed this life on October 14, 2019. Affectionately known to all as "Bunnie," she was raised in New York City, where she resided for many years. Bunnie graduated from Flushing High School in 1967, and was an employee at both Consolidated Edison, a position from which she retired, and also an employee at the United States Postal Service, from which she also retired. Bunnie relocated to Richmond, Va., in 2007 and was a member of St. Augustine's Catholic Church. She leaves to mourn her husband, Michael; five children, Jerome, Jared, Kia, Antuan and Allen; daughters-in-law, Flo, Kerry, Jamila and Pamela; grandchildren, Jada, Nazaire, Jared Jr., Jaylyn, Jayla, Olivia, Ethan, Ashley, Janniyah, Jordan and Jayla; her siblings, John, Richard, David and Daniel; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. The family will receive friends 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, October 17, at Bliley's-Chippenham, 6900 Hull Street Rd., where a funeral ceremony will be held 11 a.m. Friday, October 18. Interment to follow in Virginia Veterans Cemetery at Amelia.View online memorial