WASHINGTON-BROWN, Rosetta, 79, of Richmond, Va., formerly of Bacon Retirement Community, departed this life Wednesday, May 13, 2020. She leaves to cherish an aunt, Dorothy Coleman; and two devoted cousins, Jeanette and Dorothy Brooks; and other family and friends, amongst them one devoted, Julie Krajack. Remains in care of Richmond Coach and Mortuary. Funeral services private.View online memorial
To plant a tree in memory of Rosetta WASHINGTON-BROWN as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.