WASHINGTON, CAROL

WASHINGTON, Carol D., departed this life October 7, 2019. She is survived by her three children, her parents, a host of grandchildren, other relatives and friends. Remains rest at Walter J. Manning Funeral Home, 700 N. 25th St., where the family will receive friends Friday, October 11, 2019, from 4 to 6 p.m. There will be no funeral ceremony.

View online memorial

Receive daily news emails sent directly to your email inbox

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.