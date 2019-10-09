WASHINGTON, Carol D., departed this life October 7, 2019. She is survived by her three children, her parents, a host of grandchildren, other relatives and friends. Remains rest at Walter J. Manning Funeral Home, 700 N. 25th St., where the family will receive friends Friday, October 11, 2019, from 4 to 6 p.m. There will be no funeral ceremony.View online memorial
Breaking
Most Popular
-
Food hall opening in Scott's Addition with 18 vendors, two bars, a rooftop bar - and The Veil Brewing Co. taproom
-
After 28 years, Williams & Sherrill home decor store abruptly closes in Chesterfield
-
Virginia woman dies after being attacked by her pet pit bull
-
Henrico man charged with murder and rape of VCU administrator killed in Stratford Hills home
-
Virginia tax refund checks are in the mail. Don't toss out this envelope.
Remembering Loved Ones
HOLLYWOOD CEMETERY Two side-by-side plots. Details: judybcrothers@gmail.com
HANOVER MAUSOLEUM TANDEM $10,000 804-779-2771