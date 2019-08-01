WASHINGTON, Cheryl Denise, 53, of St. Stephens Church, departed this life on Saturday, July 27, 2019, at her residence. She is survived by two sons, Jermayne Washington and Jermario Washington; her mother, Daisy P. Johnson, all of St. Stephens Church; one sister, Dawna Washington of Richmond; and three brothers, Derek Washington of King William, Keith Washington of North Carolina and Ronnie Washington of New Jersey. The funeral service will be held on Saturday, August 3, at 11 a.m. with a viewing one hour before the service at First Mt. Olive Baptist Church, 7820 Newtown Rd., Newtown. Interment will be in the church cemetery. Online condolences can be made to washingtonfh.com. Services of comfort entrusted to Washington Funeral Home, Tappahannock.View online memorial