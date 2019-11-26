WASHINGTON, Deacon Wilton Lee, age 90, of Richmond, departed this life November 21, 2019. He is survived by his wife, Gladys Mosby Washington; two daughters, Gale Washington Jones (Kenneth) and Cynthia Washington Jones (Rhawn); three sons, Michele, Alonzo and Kevin (Rachelle) Washington; three grandchildren, three great-grandchildren; one sister, Lucille Howard; a host of nieces, nephews and cousins; two sisters-in-law, Helena Laverne LeGrande and Catherine Mosby; one brother-in-law, Cornelius Mosby; and other relatives and friends. Remains rest at Joseph Jenkins Jr. Funeral Home, 2011 Grayland Avenue. Funeral services will be held Wednesday, 12 noon at Second Baptist Church, 1400 Idlewood Avenue, where remains will lie in state one hour prior to funeral time. Dr. James Harris, pastor, officiating. Interment Forest Lawn Cemetery. Family and friends assemble at the church 11:45 a.m. Wednesday. Online condolences can be made at www.jenkinsjr.com.View online memorial