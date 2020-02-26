WASHINGTON, George S. Sr., 93, of King William, passed away on February 22, 2020. He is survived by his son, George Jr.; along with several grandchildren and great-grandchildren. A visitation will be held on Friday, February 28, from 1 to 8 p.m. at the B.W. White Funeral Home in Aylett, Va. Graveside services will be held 1 p.m. on Saturday, February 29, at Rock Spring Baptist Church Cemetery, 4131 Manfield Rd., Aylett, Va. 23009.View online memorial
