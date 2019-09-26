WASHINGTON, IRA JR.

WASHINGTON, Ira P. Jr., 79, of Richmond, departed this life September 13, 2019. He is survived by his sons, Michael Washington (Tracey), Charles Ohree and Norman Ohree; daughters, Tracey James, Heather Strother (Kai), Stacy Lee (Orlando) and Brandy Johnson (Quinton); and a host of other loving relatives and friends. Professional services entrusted to Walter J. Manning Funeral Home, 700 N. 25th St. A memorial service will be held at Fourth Baptist Church, 2800 P St., on Monday, September 30, 2019, at 12 noon. A Kappa Alpha Psi ritualistic service (public invited) will be held at 11 a.m., one hour prior to the memorial service. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that contributions be made to the Fourth Baptist Church Scholarship Ministry in his memory.View online memorial