WASHINGTON, JAMES SR.

WASHINGTON, Mr. James Clifford Sr., of Richmond, Va., entered eternal rest on August 24, 2019, at McGuire VA Medical Center in Richmond, Va. Mr. Washington was born in Clarksville, Va., on May 12, 1945, to the late Edward and Inez Marie Atkins Washington. He was a graduate of West End High School. Shortly after, he joined the U.S. Armed Services (Army). He began his career with the federal government in 1967. In January 1971, he was selected as a Fair Chance Trainee with Department of HUD. In January of 1972, he was promoted to GS-4 and he moved with his family to Newark, New Jersey HUD Office of Housing and Appraiser Training. He then completed appraisal studies at Rutgers University, Newark, New, Jersey. In 1976, he received an Associate Degree in Business Administration from Howard Community College, Columbia, Maryland. In 1976, he was promoted to a GS-12, full staff commitment Real Estate Appraiser. After a successful career as a Real Estate Appraiser with HUD, Mr. Washington retired in 1984 and started his own family-owned real estate appraiser company. Mr. Washington accepted Christ at an early age at the Jesus Name Church (now Harper's Temple) in Clarksville, Va. While residing in Richmond, he attended Apostolic church under the tutelage of Sue I. Edwards, affectionately known as "Mother Sue." He served faithfully as a Senior Deacon. Mr. Washington was preceded in death by his father, Edward Washington; his mother, Inez Atkins W. Harper; and two brothers, Bobby Ray Washington and William Edward Washington. He especially enjoyed spending time with his family and eating ice cream and "good soul food." Cherishing his memory are his wife of 51 years, Alice Wilson Washington of Richmond, Va.; three devoted sons, James C. Washington Jr. (Terri) of Glen Allen, Va., Gerald G. Washington (Joy) of Glen Allen, Va., Dr. Alvin K. Washington (Casey) of Centreville, Va.; five grandchildren, Jasmine, Adam, Jacob, Alex and Kevin; one sister, I. Delores W. Dillard-Davis of Chester, Va.; two brothers, Charles R. Washington (Denise) of Columbus, Ohio and Benjamin Washington (Janice) of Chester, Va.; three sisters-in-law, Jeraldine Pratt (Carlton) of Chesterfield, Va., Roberta Irving of Richmond, Va. and Rosylen Irvin of Windsor, N.Y.; a host of nieces and nephews, cousins and other loving relatives and caring friends. Remains rest at Mimms Funeral Home, 1827 Hull St. Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, September 3, 2019, at 11 a.m. at New Covenant Apostolic Church, 2129 Ford Ave. Interment Wednesday, September 4, 2019, at 11 a.m. in Family Cemetery, 177 Staunton River Rd., Clarksville, Va.View online memorial