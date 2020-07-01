WASHINGTON, KIMBERLY

WASHINGTON, Kimberly D., peacefully transitioned into eternal rest on April 19, 2020. She was preceded in death by her lifelong best friend, Sonya White. Kimberly leaves to cherish her memory two daughters, Nakaiya Armstrong and Navayah Washington; three brothers, Kerry Hicks, Thomas Brown and Floyd Washington; two sisters, Rakia and Aliyah Hicks; and a host of aunts, uncles, other relatives and friends. A viewing will be held today at Chiles Funeral Home, 2100 Fairmount Ave., from 4 until 6 p.m.

View online memorial
To plant a tree in memory of KIMBERLY WASHINGTON as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.