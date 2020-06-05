WASHINGTON, Martha Grace Hardy, of Richmond, Virginia, 79, passed away at Memorial Regional Hospital following a brief illness on May 30, 2020. She was preceded in death by her loving husband, Brigadier General Joseph Alfred Washington; her parents, Alice Calhoun and Ralph Moss Hardy Sr.; and her brother, Ralph Moss Hardy Jr. "Buddy," all of Selma, Alabama. She was born May 3, 1941 and raised in Selma, Alabama. She graduated from Albert G. Parrish High School and attended the University of Alabama. She worshiped at Shiloh Baptist Church, where she started playing the piano at age 12. She became the first organist at Shiloh and continued to be active in music ministry throughout her life, most recently playing the handbells and piano at Richmond's First Baptist Church, where she was an active member. She loved her church and was a member of several women's groups, including Book Club. Martha Grace met her husband, Al, during the time he was a flight instructor at Craig Air Force Base in Selma, Alabama. They married on August 4, 1962. In 1965, Al was transferred to the Virginia Air National Guard and they made their home in Richmond. They were married for 57 years at the time of his death, December 28, 2019. She commented at this time that she had lost her best friend and love of her life. She was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, daughter, sister and friend. She loved inviting people into her home, entertaining, reading, cooking, gardening, planting flowers and most of all, being with her family. Martha Grace had an endearment for the ocean and spending time with her family, particularly on the Outer Banks of North Carolina was one of her greatest joys. She loved walking on the beach looking for sea glass and over the years gathered a beautiful collection. The beach made her feel all was well with her soul. Martha Grace is survived by her daughter, Alice Hardy Washington Mitchell; her son-in-law, Kevin Lee Mitchell; her son, William Brian Washington and his fiancee, Jennifer Lee Davis; and her beloved granddaughter, Grace Ann Mitchell, all of Richmond. She is also survived by her sister, Alice Hardy Payne of Auburn, Ala.; and sisters-in-law, Kathryn Mayo Hardy of Selma, Ala., Mary Elizabeth Washington of Boykins, Va. and Martha Ann Washington Wright (Bobby) of Chesapeake, Va. Remaining survivors are many loving nieces, nephews, cousins and a host of extended family and friends. A graveside service will take place Saturday, June 6, 2020, at 2 p.m., for immediate family presided over by Dr. James Somerville at Hollywood Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Richmond's First Baptist Church, 2709 Monument Ave., Richmond, Va. 23220, www.fbcrichmond.org. Online condolences may be made at www.nelsenrichmond.com. "Intreat me not to leave thee, or to return from following after thee: for whither thou goest, I will go; and where thou lodgest, I will lodge: thy people shall be my people, and thy God my God." Ruth 1:16View online memorial
