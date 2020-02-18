WASHINGTON, MORRIS "HILLTOP"

WASHINGTON, Morris L."Hilltop," 76, of St. Stephens Church, Va., went to be with the Lord on Friday, February 14, 2020. He is survived by Mary and Walter Harvey; and other loving family and close friends. Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Wednesday, February 19, 2020, at the B.W. White Funeral Home in Aylett, Va. Rev. Robert D. Brown officiating. The family will receive friends two hours prior to services. Interment will follow in First Mt. Olive Baptist Church Cemetery in Newtown, Va.View online memorial
