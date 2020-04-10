WASHINGTON, RAYMOND

WASHINGTON, Raymond Franklin Sr., 84, of Richmond, departed this life Sunday, April 5, 2020. He was preceded in death by his wife, Maggie L. Washington; and son, Raymond Franklin Washington Jr. He leaves to cherish his memory three sons, Michael (Felecia), Brian (Pearlie) and Dwayne; 12 grandchildren, 17 great-grandchildren, four sisters, two brothers, as well as a host of cousins, nieces, nephews and countless friends. Private graveside service Saturday, April 11, 2020. Arrangements entrusted to March Funeral Homes.

