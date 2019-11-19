WASHINGTON, Robert Henry Jr., 95, of Richmond, departed this life Thursday, November 14, 2019. He was preceded in death by his wife, Bernice Bailey Washington. He leaves to cherish his memory daughters, Robin Y. Washington and Lisa W. Calvo (Daniel); two granddaughters, Alisha Y. Thomas and Nina G. Calvo; beloved sisters, Robinette W. Miller (Andrew) and Anna M. Washington; sister-in-law, Florence B. Henderson; brother-in-law, Bernard L. Bailey; a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Remains rest at March Funeral Home, 2110 E. Laburnum Ave., where viewing will be held 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday, November 20, 2019, and where family will receive friends from 6 to 7 p.m. Celebration of Life service 11 a.m. Thursday, November 21, 2019, at Second Baptist Church, 1400 Idlewood Ave. Interment Forest Lawn Cemetery.View online memorial
