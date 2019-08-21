WATERS, Joseph "Joe" George, 89, passed away on August 17, 2019, in Richmond, Va., where he moved to in 2016 from Oneonta, N.Y., to be near their daughter and son-in-law. He was born on May 3, 1930, in Oneonta to parents, George H. and Marguerite (Dumond) Waters. Joe married the former Barbara Roach of Plattsburgh, N.Y. on August 16, 1952, and they recently celebrated their 67th wedding anniversary. Joe was a graduate of St. Mary's School, Oneonta High School and Hartwick College, all located in Oneonta (New York), in addition to Albany State University. He also was a member of the School Administrators Association of New York, National Association of Secondary Schools Principals, and had a long association with the Central New York State Study Council at Syracuse University. Joe began his career in education at Fleischmann's (New York) High School as a history teacher and later moved to Herkimer High School, where he continued teaching social studies, in addition to serving as the varsity baseball coach. He then moved into the role of Vice Principal at Ilion (New York) High School for two years before returning to his hometown and served one year as Vice Principal then Principal of Oneonta Junior High, a role he served in for 21 years. Following his retirement from the Oneonta School System, Joe moved into the role of Associate Director of Admissions at Hartwick College for the next seven years. There, he developed the Hartwick Alumni Recruitment Team (HART), getting some 300 alumni to aid the admissions staff. Following that, he served as Director of Student Teaching at Hartwick College. One important priority in Joe's life was helping the poor and underprivileged. Joe was heavily involved in his community, serving as a member of the College Newman Foundation, president of The Salvation Army Advisory Board, the advisory committee for the new St. Mary's Church and president of the Oneonta Kiwanis Club. He was awarded the Hixon award for his contributions to the local Kiwanis Club in 1986. He also was a member of the Executive Service Corp as a volunteer on the evaluation committee and was elected to the ESC Board of Directors in May 2006. Joe's greatest joy was sharing time with his wife, Barb and all the traveling they did together and traveling to visit family that included his many grandchildren. He also enjoyed spending time each summer at the family camp on Lake Champlain in Plattsburgh, N.Y. Joe was an avid reader of historical nonfiction and never lost his passion for learning and teaching others about American history. He took special pride in helping Barb to exhibit her paintings and did all the matting and framing himself for her showing them at many art shows. He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, George; and sister, Marguerite (Peg). Joe is survived by Barbara; his daughter, Nancy Stiebel (Chris), Glen Allen, Va.; and sons, Daniel (Lynn), Griffin, Ga., Terry (Linda), Gaithersburg, Md., Robert, Nashville, Tenn. and John (Sharon) Saugerties, N.Y.; along with 14 grandchildren and five great-grandchildren; three sisters-in-law, Peg Waters, New Jersey, Joan Amell, Connecticut and Doreen Ryan (Jim), Colorado; and many nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends at St. Michael's Catholic Church, 4491 Springfield Road, Glen Allen, Va., Saturday, August 24, 2019, 12 to 1 p.m. A Funeral Mass will follow at 1 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to hospice or to Parkinson's Foundation.View online memorial