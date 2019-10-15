WATERS, Neil "Matt" Matthew, 40, of Henrico, passed away on Wednesday, October 9, 2019. He is survived by his his son, Everett; mother, Michelle Waters; brothers, Andrew (Bridget) and John (Jody); nephews, Jack, Caleb and James; niece, Jocelyn; grandmother, Frances Linzey; as well as numerous aunts, uncles and cousins. Matt was a loving and devoted father and enjoyed spending every minute possible with his son. A former athlete, he loved all sports, especially baseball. Those who knew him will remember his quick wit and unwavering loyalty to his family and friends. The family will receive friends on Thursday, October 17, from 6 to 8 p.m. at Woody Funeral Home - Parham Chapel. Online guestbook available at woodyfuneralhomeparham.com.View online memorial
