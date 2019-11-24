WATERS, Wesley Eli Jr., 93, husband of Martha D. Waters (deceased), died Tuesday, November 19, 2019. He is survived by his daughter, Elizabeth W. Murphy and her husband (Michael); two sons and their families, Glenn D. Waters (Elizabeth) and Laurence E. Waters (Cynthia); and Pebin E. Waters (wife of R. Bruce Waters, deceased). He is also survived by seven grandchildren, Travis Waters and his wife (Kristin), Andrea Waters, Heather Waters, Justin Waters, Erin Willis and her husband (Ryland), Lee Waters and Ann Waters; and two great-grandchildren, Brayden Waters and McKayla Waters. A veteran of World War II and a graduate of Richmond Professional Institute, Wes worked as a manufacturer's representative and was a small business owner. Wes was a devoted husband, father and grandfather, an avid sports fan and active in Boy Scouts as a Scoutmaster. He was a resident at Springdale at Lucy Corr, 6800 Lucy Corr Boulevard, Chesterfield, Va., where a memorial service will be held on Saturday, December 7, 2019, at 2 p.m. in the Mast Auditorium. In lieu of flowers, tributes or memorial gifts can be made to the Heart of Virginia Council Boy Scouts of America, P.O. Box 6809, Richmond, Va. 23230 for the Wes Waters Philmont Scout Ranch Scholarship Fund.View online memorial