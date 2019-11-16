WATERS, WILLIAM "AL"

WATERS, William Alfred "Al," 69, passed away on September 21, 2019, in Jacksonville, Florida. During the 1980s, he was associated with Virginia Union University, Virginia Commonwealth University and was a significant figure in Richmond's Jazz scene. A world-class musician, Al toured with the Ray Charles Orchestra on tenor saxophone for ten years. He leaves to mourn his passing, his daughter, Simone Saidel, and her mother, Deborah Saidel; brothers, Alvin Waters and Daryl Waters; sisters, Sharyn Waters and Renee Waters; and his parents, Isaiah and Ethell Ellis; along with aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and many musical colleagues, students and friends. A celebration of his life will be held Saturday, November 30, at 7:30 p.m., at St. Michael's Catholic Church, 4491 Springfield Road, Glen Allen, Virginia 23060.

View online memorial

