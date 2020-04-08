WATKINS, Florence N. Taylor, 88, of Henrico, died April 4, 2020. She was preceded in death by her parents, Kathaleen Peterson Parker (William A.) and Eugene Taylor (Evangelist Maggie Taylor Spurlock). Surviving are her devoted and only daughter, the apple of her eye, Bridgette Sherlean Watkins; godson, Charles Bernard Owens Jr. (Johnette); a host of cousins and friends. Memorial services will be held at a later date. Arrangements by Scott's Funeral Home. Online guestbook at scottsfuneralhome.com.View online memorial
