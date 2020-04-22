WATKINS, Gladys, passed away Monday, April 20, 2020. She is survived by Shirley Watkins (sister); Nancy Roberts, Karen Inge, Debbie Gunter (nieces); Pamela Thomas, Sandra Chalkley, Cynthia Inge (great-nieces); Chris Roberts (great-nephew); and many loving great-great-nephews and nieces. The family thanks Pam and Sir for the loving care they provided for Buckie. Memorial service to be held at a later date.View online memorial
